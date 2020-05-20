Modern problems require modern solutions…

Union Coop has launched a first-of-its-kind in the region, ‘drive-through’ shopping service for all of your grocery needs.

The pioneering venture is located at the Mirdif branch of Union Coop in Etihad Mall, and allows shoppers to stay in their car throughout the experience.

This new service is extremely useful at a time where the government advice remains to persist with strict social distancing practices, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

How does it work?

Well the main difference here to your usual grocery shopping is that you’ll do your ‘browsing’ in advance.

You’ll need to prep a list of all the items you need then bring it to Union Coop location in Mirdif at Etihad Mall.

Enter via Gate 1 where’ll you’ll see parking bays next to a collection of shipping containers. You hand your shopping list to an attendant, who will calculate your bill (to pay in advance).

They’ll do the shopping on your behalf and load up your car with the items.

Of course for those that want and are able to, it’s still possible to order for home delivery both over the phone by calling 800 8889, through the app and online, via the unioncoop.ae website.

But this new drive-through option is a convenient shopping method for people who need essential groceries in a hurry, or don’t feel confident ordering digitally.

H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop summarised the process “Based on the current and rapid developments witnessed by the world and the retail market in particular, Union Coop decided to implement this exceptional and new idea”

Images: Provided