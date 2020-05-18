Shop for food, fashion and every day essentials…

Post 24-hour lockdown due to Dubai’s National Sterilisation programme, the city is finally starting to return to normal, or the ‘new normal’, anyway.

A number of Dubai malls have reopened to the public and operating at a limited capacity. If you still don’t quite feel ready to brave them just yet, the Nakheel Malls group has just the thing for you.

The group has just launched a brand new ‘call, come, collect’ service which means you can shop to your hearts’ content from home, then collect your goods later. It’s available at Nakheel Mall and The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, as well as Ibn Battuta Mall.

Simply order over the phone, then collect your items between 12pm and 9pm on the day you ordered. The service gives customers access to goods from over 700 retailers and restaurants across all three malls.

Whether you’re ordering food from your favourite restaurants, clothing from your favoured stores or essential items, you’ll be able to enjoy an average call-to-collection time of 30 minutes.

When you arrive to collect your items, you’ll be directed to a specially designated drive-through pick up zone. Payment will be done via contactless card, and your items will be placed in your car for you.

As with all other areas of the malls, strict sanitary measures have been put in place at the drive-through pick up zones. They’re sanitised regularly and all staff have daily temperature checks and will wear gloves and a mask.

The ‘call, come, collect’ service is not available for supermarkets and pharmacies.

Omar Khoory, Managing Director, Nakheel Malls, said, “With malls currently operating at 30 per cent capacity and some online orders taking longer than usual, this quick, convenient facility is the perfect solution for customers who want instant access to shops and restaurants”.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. nakheelmall.ae

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. thepointe.ae

Ibn Battuta Mall, Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai. ibnbattutamall.com

Images: Provided