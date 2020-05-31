According to a report by Gulf News, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, confirmed the date ‘astronomically’.

It’s based on calculations on the birth of the new crescent moon, which marks Dhuʻl-Hijjah – the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar. Al Jarwam stated that the moon will be clearly visible after the sunset of Tuesday July 22, making Wednesday June 23 the first day of Dhuʻl-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of that month, which means it will fall on July 31, 2020.

What is Eid Al Adha? According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

The occasion of Eid Al Adha is marked with a few days off, however, as with any Islamic holidays, decisions are based on the phases of the moon, so we won’t know the exact dates until the moon has been officially sited.

We will keep you posted as soon as we know.