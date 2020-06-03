Night out pending…

Now that Dubai is settling into the ‘new normal’, it means that many of our favourite bars and restaurants are reopening. If you’re looking for weekend plans, whether its a catch up with friends or that long-awaited date night, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 3 top Dubai restaurants that have reopened for business this week…

Hutong

Okay, we snuck this on here but Popular DIFC haunt, Hutong, is reopening on June 30 and we’re excited. With locations in London, New York, Miami and Hong Kong, the Dubai outpost has been hugely popular since it opened. Enjoy Chinese dishes such as duck pancakes and Chilean Sea Bass Red Star Noodles.

Hutong, Bulding 6, DIFC, Dubai, open daily, 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Seven Sisters

Offering gorgeous views of the Dubai canal, Seven Sisters is a popular haunt for those looking for a more urban night out. Feast on an array of Mediterr-Asian dishes. The summer tent is up now too, so you don’t have to compromise on those views.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat to Thur 6pm to 3am, Fri 3pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

Beach House at Anantara The Palm

For a long and lazy weekend lunch, Beach House at Anantara The Palm ticks all of the boxes. Sit under the canopy, with fans to keep you cool, and enjoy unparalleled views out across the Arabian Gulf. The menu has everything from fresh salads to calamari, and why not wash it all down with a Bellini?

Beach House, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12 to 11.30pm, daily. Tel: (04) 567 8316. anantara.com

Images: Social