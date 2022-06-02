You don’t have to give up your favourite social spots with these summer tents…

As we reach the dizzying temperatures in the height of Dubai summer, al fresco socials are swiftly becoming less and less bearable. A number of our favourite spots in Dubai have handily put up their summer tents meaning you can still enjoy dining and drinking outside, but in the cooler climes of air-conditioning.

Barasti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barasti Beach (@barastibeach)

Barasti’s popular summer tent has returned, and this year it has a junglesque rainforest theme, called Summer Sanctum. The renowned tent is one of the biggest and best summer tents in Dubai which takes over the entire Middle Deck of the long-standing beach club. As always, the venue remains free entry.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com @barastibeach

Treehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Treehouse (@treehousedubai)

Each year, Treehouse transforms into Greenhouse as its summer tent encases the entire venue. Its Greenhouse Effect offer also allows guests to get a discount on food and drinks based on the temperature inside the tent, the deal runs daily except Saturdays from 6pm to 8pm.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sunday to Friday 6pm to 2am, Saturdays 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 827 2763. @treehousedubai

Ninive

Ninive boasts one of the prettiest summer tents in town, inspired by the design features of Morocco, Iran, Iraq and Turkey. The cuisine follows the same level of diversity and heritage of the Arab world, where guests can enjoy an expensive menu of authentic dishes.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

TJ’s

JLT sports bar TJ’s, in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, has added a handy air-conditioned tent over its cosy terrace. Decorated with foliage and fairy lights, the venue has also introduced a new menu with dishes like loaded potato skins, calamari fritters and buffalo chicken wings as well as TJ‘s Dirty Burger and lobster rolls.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, daily 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 857 3554. @tjs.dubai

Bussola

When you’re in the mood for pizza, one particular Dubai restaurant always hits the spot. Bussola, with its dedicated pizza terrace is ready to welcome you. Enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and calzones, straight from the oven.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

Carine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carine (@carine.ae)

If French food is on your mind, Carine at Emirates Golf Club is a beautiful spot. Dishes sure to tempt you include truffle beef carpaccio, drizzled with fresh lemon juice and pine nuts and the cauliflower salad, prepared with blood orange, manchego cheese & shavings of truffle or the truffle tortellini and beef fillet with Bordelaise sauce and truffle mashed potato.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm 3pm then 7pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 3pm then 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

Phileas Fogg’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phileas Fogg (@phileasfoggsdxb)

Phileas Foggs’ outdoor Arena has been covered with a giant air-conditioned tent to keep the hotter climes out as you enjoy their roster of events. From a weekly comedy night, to the big Jubilee celebrations this weekend, there’s no need to worry about melting while you enjoy the vibe.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggsdxb

Garden on 8

For a hearty catch up with friends and a great place to watch sport, Garden on 8 is your friendly local. The outdoor garden terrace is covered over in the summer so you don’t have to miss out on any fun. Enjoy great daily deals while you’re there, like the Monday steak night and a wings and bingo night on Tuesdays.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. @gardenon8

Reform Social & Grill

Reform Social Bar & Grill is one of Dubai’s most long-standing and unwaveringly popular gastropubs. Boasting a huge beer garden which overlooks The Lakes and a menu of classic British pub dishes, it’s a great venue for every day of the week. During the summer, sit in the pet-friendly summer garden tent which hosts a weekly quiz night every Wednesday.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 454 263. @reformdubai

Firelake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FireLake Grill House (@firelake_dubai)

Firelake has erected its summer tent, so guests can enjoy its weekly deals in the comfort of an air-conditioned space. Events include Sunset Sessions every day from 4pm till 7pm, ladies’ night on Thursdays from 7pm till 10pm and Brunch every Saturday from 12:30pm till 4pm.

Firelake, Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @firelake_dubai

Seven Sisters

This great canal-side spot is a little known hidden gem tucked away at the back of the JW Marriot Marquis. Visitors can enjoy the garden feel whilst keeping cool as the pergola will be covered over and air conditioned throughout the summer.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun to Thur 6pm to 3am, Fri 3pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

Images: Social