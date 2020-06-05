It’s Father’s Day, plus some great dining deals…

A new week has arrived and as we welcome the return of all of our favourite hotspots, there’s some new deals to check out as well. Remember to stay safe and practice social distancing, whatever you decide to do.

Here’s five fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday June 21

1. Celebrate Father’s Day with a deal

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday June 21 (in case you forgot) so make sure dad feels special with a nice family lunch. Reform Social & Grill is offering 50 per cent off to all father’s (of kids or doggos) for one day only. The discount applies to food and drink except premium spirits and Champagne, and advance booking is recommended.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, daily, 8am to curfew. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill. ae

2. Join in Boca’s Tapa Week

World Tapa Day fell on Saturday June 20 but Boca is celebrating all week. The popular DIFC Spanish restaurant is offering all dishes from the new La Taperia menu with a drink for Dhs80. Dishes include los huevos rotos, pimientos del padrón and grilled octopus. The deal is running every day until Friday June 27.

Boca, DIFC, daily 9am to 10pm, running until June 27, Dhs80. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Monday June 22

3. Check out some Jazz music

If you love live Jazz, head over to Dubai Opera’s Instagram page every Monday evening. At 7pm, you’ll be able to check out The Green Room, live from the Dubai Opera Studio, getting you as close to the real thing as possible.

Dubai Opera, live on Instagram, Mondays, 7pm, free. @dubaiopera

Tuesday June 23

4. Spend a day with the girls

Craving some sunshine? Check out White Beach this Tuesday where its Daysies Ladies’ Day each week. For Dhs150, girls can enjoy a socially distant pool day with wine and cocktails, for guys its the same price with 100 per cent back in food and drinks credit.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, noon to 4pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @whitebeach

Wednesday June 24

5. Enjoy a discount date night

If you’re in need of a mid-week outing, whether for a catch up with friends, date night, or family day out, check out Ammos. The authentic Greek restaurant has launched a deal that will help you save on your spending in the week. From Sunday to Thursday from 12pm until close, guests can enjoy 20 per cent off their final bill at lunch or dinner.

Ammos Greek, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sunday to Thursday, noon to 10pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

