5 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend that are all party, no politics…

We’ve got the manifesto for your Abu Dhabi weekend right here. Tough on boredom, strong on the fun-damentals and we promise if you elect us to be your weekend guide, you’ll have picked the right party.

Thursday, June 11

1. Operation ice cream for lunch has a green light

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Creamery ME (@brooklyncreameryme) on Apr 8, 2020 at 2:41am PDT

Master of the premium taste, low-fat ice cream, Brooklyn Creamery has launched a new way to get ice cream inside your face without leaving the house. You can now order their range of calorie-cut highly scoopable frozen dessert via Deliveroo. Starting at just Dhs20, the five available flavours have 50 per cent fewer calories and 60 per cent less fat than traditional ice cream, which means eating a whole pot for lunch comes with virtually zero guilt sweats.

deliveroo.ae

2. Head to Beach Rotana for a pair of shore fire dining hits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TraderVicsAbuDhabi (@tradervics.abudhabi) on Mar 13, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Prego’s and Trader Vic’s are now back on the capital’s dining scene. Whether you’ve got a hunger for classic Italian carbs, or you’re cravings something a little more Pacific, tiki-t form us, you can find it at Beach Rotana.

Beach Rotana, Al Zahiyah, Prego’s is open 12 noon to 9pm, and Trader Vic’s from 4pm to 9pm, daily. Tel: (02) 697 9000.

Friday, June 12

3. Brush up on your brunch game at Marco’s New York Italian

Marco Pierre White’s restaurant, Marco’s New York Italian is relaunching its popular Friday brunch this weekend at its home in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. You’ll find starters such as crispy calamari and New York style pizza; mains in the vein of grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod; and desserts that include warm chocolate brownie.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

Saturday, June 13

4. Three good reasons to check out what’s cooking at St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Villa Toscana, Crystal Lounge and Cabana Beach Bar & Grill are now open at St. Regis Abu Dhabi. Villa Toscana (open noon to 9pm) is offering a three-course modern Mediterranean business lunch for Dhs80; Crystal Lounge (open 7am to 9pm) is serving up a sophisticated afternoon tea; and you can get happy hour prices at Cabana Beach Bar & Grill (open 10am to 9pm) between 5pm and 8pm.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche. Tel: (02) 694 4444.

5. There’s a trio of eatery treats available with Jumeirah at Etihad Towers too

Restaurants at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, now open include: Nahaam (noon to 9pm) offers international cuisine in a light and airy setting. There are panoramic Corniche waterfront vistas and a la carte dining in the Lobby Lounge (9am to 9pm). Or there’s casual Italian flair on offer at BiCE Italian (5pm to 10pm, open from 12.30pm on Fri and Sat).

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Corniche West Street. Tel: (02) 811 5666