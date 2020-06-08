The new opening marks the 9th restaurant in the UAE for Wagamama…

Residents of Motor City were treated to a brand new Waitrose supermarket earlier in the year, and can now welcome another exciting new arrival. Wagamama has opened its ninth UAE restaurant just next door to Waitrose, Motor City.

The popular pan-Asian restaurant is loved the-world-over for its fresh ramens, stir-fried teppanyaki noodles, traditional Japanese steaming donburis and famous chicken katsu curry.

Wagamama Motor City boasts a large outdoor terrace as well as seating within the rustic, industrial-style restaurant. The walls are adorned with vivid neon signs depicting fun phrases.

Elias Madbak, Managing Director of RMAL Hospitality said: “After what has been an uncertain few months, we are very happy to be able to celebrate the opening of wagamama Motor City and invite the community to come and enjoy the goodness of wagamama’s food in a safe environment. The Motor City wagamama has been created with the community in mind and is our most high-tech restaurant to date. We look forward to seeing families, friends and wagamama fans from the area enjoy food that nourishes the soul.”

The restaurant has opened its door during the worldwide pandemic, which means it launches with several social distancing measures in place. Menus are found digitally via a QR code, and children under 12 are not currently permitted.

If you’d prefer to order your Japanese fare for delivery or takeaway, this is also available at the new branch.

Wagamama, Ground Floor, Unit #2, Waitrose Mall, Motor City, daily noon to 10pm, delivery available until 11pm. Tel: (04) 575 5912. wagamama.ae

