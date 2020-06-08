Unlimited pizza paired with Italian beverages? Yes, please…

Ladies, if you’ve miss hanging out with your girlfriends, then take note of this new ladies night launching today, Monday June 8, at Certo in Radisson Blu in Dubai Media City.

Titled La Vita Bella, which means ‘the beautiful life’, the Italian restaurant is offering belles three complimentary Italian beverages and non-stop pizza straight from the wood-fired oven for just Dhs89.

The offer will run from 6pm to 11pm every Monday, so get this news out in your chat groups and get planning.

Gents, you too can enjoy the same amount of pizza with just one complimentary Italian beverage for the same price.

There are delicious pizzas to choose from namely ortolana, quattro formaggi, diavola, curdo, valtellina and magherita. There’s even a special pizza of the day – so make sure you ask what it is.

The great news is that the pizzas will be served by the slice as and when they are ready. So, not only will they fresh and piping hot, you can savour a variety of options.

To accompany your meal, you can pick from a selection of Italian cocktails including Aperol Spritz, Negroni, Hugo and Italian grapes while you catch up on the latest gossip with the girls.

Before you rush out though, please do call and reserve ahead. You can also book by emailing certo.medicity.dubai@radissonblu.com – make sure you get confirmation from the restaurant.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, every Monday, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 366 9187. radissonhotels.com