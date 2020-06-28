It’s never too late to master the art of bread-making…

What new skill did you master during lockdown? Did you learn a new language (nope), finish that month-long yoga intensive (we’re still on Day 12), or join the legions of people who turned their hands to bread-making.

If you aren’t among the latter camp, there’s still time to glow up your Instagram feed, thanks to two meal kits doing the rounds in Dubai.

Sourdough kits from Rise and Dawn

Rise and Dawn (the bakery from Bull & Roo, the Tom & Serg crew) has just launched a new Sourdough Kit. The box contains everything you need to make two 750g loaves of sourdough, including manitoba flour, reverse osmosis filtered water, Rise and Dawn’s sourdough starter, semolina flour and Maldon sea salt.

The kits costs Dhs85 each. Orders must be placed by 5pm for next-day pick up from The Sum of Us, or next-day delivery. If it’s after 5pm, you’ll have to wait two days to start baking.

To order, WhatsApp The Sum of Us team on 056 445 7526. riseanddawnbakehouse.com/products/sourdough-kit

Gourmet meal kits from Folly

The lads at Folly have also shared the need to knead recently. When you order one of their weekly meal kits, your gourmet main course is accompanied by a focaccia kit. The bread box includes flour, two types of olive oil, fresh yeast, salt and precisely measured water (don’t throw it out, as we did, thinking it was melted ice).

The main course changes each week, but the olive oil and rosemary focaccia remains a constant feature. At just Dhs100 (plus a Dhs6 to Dhs 20 delivery fee), it’s a bargain price for a restaurant-quality dinner for two. Each kit also comes with detailed instructions and a QR code, so you can watch chefs Nick Alvis and Scott Price whip up your chosen dish.

You need to get your order in by Tuesday each week for a Thursday delivery. This Thursday’s box will feature a roasted ribeye of beef with red cabbage and wholegrain mustard slaw. On July 9, it’ll be paprika-marinated salmon with a summer salad and sour cream. And July 16 will be poached and roasted breast of chicken with new potatoes and a thyme beurre blanc.

To order, WhatsApp the Folly team on 050 553 4168. folly.ae