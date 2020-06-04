And there’s a new menu to try…

One of the most anticipated openings of the beginning of this year was quickly required to close again as the pandemic hit. However after an intense cleaning process, and the development of a brand new menu, Cé La Vi Dubai has officially reopened.

The popular restaurant sits on the 54th floor of Address Sky View, and opens out onto a stunning pool deck (which remains closed for the moment). There’s also unbeatable panoramic views of the city, including Burj Khalifa, where guests are invited to swing for the perfect insta-snap.

The restaurant also offers a private dining area for small groups or couples to enjoy a secluded celebration. The restaurant’s popular brunch will also be returning on June 12. Prices start from Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house beverages and Dhs690 with champagne.

Executive chef Howard Ko has been busy in the kitchen, rustling up some new summer dishes for guests to enjoy upon their return. The new menu includes a sharing dish of braised Korean short rib in donabe on a bed of kimchi bacon fried rice, sunny-side-up egg.

You’ll also find vegetarian dishes including black truffle ‘sushi rice’ risotto, pan-seared salmon and roasted cauliflower – all of which have been given a signature Cé La Vi twist.

In line with government requirements, the tables in the lounge and restaurant have been spaced out so that all guests can enjoy a secluded experience. You can also expect the now-normal temperature checks, digital menus, regular surface sanitisation and mask & gloves for all staff.

If you’re yet to pay Cé La Vi Dubai a visit, it’s worth adding to your list. The venue is designed as a contemporary restaurant in the day, but by night it comes to life with innovative lighting design and those famous skyline views.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai