Have you ever gone on holiday and stayed at a luxury hotel, thinking “oh I could just live here”? (We know we have). Well, dreams do come true, apparently, as now you can do just that, at Vida Emirates Hills.

The contemporary new hotel has recently launched its ‘Live at the Hills’ offer, which invites you to actually live there for 14 days or longer. Rates start from Dhs105, and the longer you stay, the less the nightly rate will be.

One of the best parts? When you live at Vida Emirates Hills, you’ll get to enjoy the hotel benefits to offer, including in room dining, housekeeping, hotel facilities and public areas, complimentary connectivity and parking, giving you plenty more time to do whatever you want to do.

Once government restrictions ease, you’ll have access to the hotel’s infinity pool from 7am to 7pm, as well as 24-hour gym access. Hungry? Enjoy 25 per cent off at the hotel’s restaurants including Junipers – the gin-based bar, or Origin’s the healthy-eating restaurant.

The offer is perfect in these uncertain times, whether you were unsure about signing for a new lease on your apartment, or just apartment hunting. The hotel overlooks the rolling greens at the Emirates Golf Club, and is ideally positioned to reach Dubai Marina, JBR and Downtown Dubai, too.

Room options include the modest but comfortable Deluxe Room, the Executive Suite which has a living space for you to spread out a bit, or the Grand Executive Suite which includes a kitchen so you can really live that home-away-from-home life.

The ‘Live at the Hills’ offer is available on any stays longer than 14 days, if booked before December 2020.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai, ‘Live at the Hills, from Dhs105 per night, offer available until December 2020. Tel: (04) 872 8888. vidahotels.com

