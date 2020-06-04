Shop until you drop, then dine on some of Dubai’s most Instagrammable burgers…

If you’re something of a burger connoisseur in Dubai, we doubt it will have escaped your notice that Black Tap burger restaurant is a bonafide must-visit with its selection of tasty burgers and vast freak shakes.

Now, you can get your fix at The Dubai Mall, as Black Tap has just opened up a new branch there – the first Black Tap to open in a mall in Dubai. We all know that shopping works up a hunger, so now you’ve got the perfect chance to stop to earn back those calories.

3 of 12

The eclectic new restaurant has been designed around music and old-school style cassettes, so make sure you have your phone handy, as this is definitely worth a picture for the ‘Gram.

You’ll see something different everywhere you look with a ‘boombox booth’, ‘cassette wall’, and Americana-inspired graffiti art including iconic elements like the ‘Statue of Liberty’.

There are two counters ready to welcome you to the restaurant; one for customers looking to dine-in and one, a dedicated freak shake counter, ready to serve three types of Black Tap’s Insta-famous shakes for take-away, when you just need that sugar rush.

The list of burgers at Black Tap is almost endless, with so many varieties for you to feast your eyes and stomachs on. Keep it simple – but no less delicious – with the All-American burger, spice things up with the Mexican city burger or how about indulging in the truffle burger?

There are also chicken, fish or vegan options for those who aren’t into beef. An array of colourful salads, fries and other great sides bring up the rear.

On to the Insta-worthy freak shakes we talked about earlier – you know, those ones you’ve seen that are piled high with sprinkles, cotton candy and even slices of cake, depending on which one you choose. Seven of the flavours you know and love are served if you’re dining in, plus two new ones – Lotus or Pistachio.

Examples include the Cake Shake, with a vanilla frosted rim and rainbow sprinkles topped with a funfetti cake slice, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream & a cherry. We’re not even joking.

Now just what to go for?

Black Tap, lower ground floor, The Dubai Mall, open daily 10am to 10pm. blacktapme.com

Images: Provided