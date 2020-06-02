The third outpost of the homegrown brand opens its doors at 12pm…

If you’re a fan of homegrown modern-American restaurant The Maine, you’re in luck as the third branch is opening today, Tuesday, June 2. You’ll find the Maine Land Brasserie on the ground floor of ME Dubai in The Opus, Business Bay.

The first thing that will strike you about the stunning new venue, is its neo-speakeasy style, with floor to ceiling windows, bold frames and unique detailing. A long marbled bar reaches the length of the 100-capacity restaurant.

Cosy booths offer an inviting space for friends to gather and socialise, alongside tables grouped for up to four or six diners. The open grill wafts a continous delicious aroma, as this Maine has a heavier focus on meat and game.

On the menu you’ll find a range of The Maine’s best loved dishes, in addition to a few new signatures exclusive to the Maine Land Brasserie. A few surprises might spike your intrigue such as Burgundy snails, coquilles St Jacques and truffled mac & cheese.

Every weekday, there’s a ‘Lunch Prive Fixe’ menu which offers three courses for Dhs130 per person. Starters include crispy fish tacos, tuna tartare and for mains you can enjoy dishes such as shrimp linguini, steak frites and more.

The restaurant is decorated with light, thanks to its cathedralesque double height windows and weighty chandeliers proudly suspended from above the bar.

Overall, the structure is darker than the previous two Maines, as this one has been crafted with wood, rattan furniture and well-worn floor tiles. All of which are juxtaposed with Maine’s signature glamour details, threaded throughout the room.

ME Hotel is located within the jaw-dropping Opus building, designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. You’ll find the Maine Land Brasserie via a dedicated entrance around the back, or through a short walk across the uniquely designed lobby.

All guests are welcome with the exception of children under three for the time being.

Maine Land Brasserie, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 577 6680. themaine.ae/landbrasserie

Images: Provided