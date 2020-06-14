The classes kick off with the popular Acrylic Techniques Classes, where you will be guided through the steps to create a beautiful painting using acrylic paints. The two-hour class is held every Saturday and costs Dhs168 per class. It will be capped at 15 students and is suitable for those aged 12 and over.

Staring the same day is the Watercolour Techniques Classes.Capped at 10 students per class, you will learn how to create photograph-like illustrations using water-based mediums. The class takes place from 3pm to 5pm and is suitable for ages 12 and over. It will cost you Dhs168 per class.

TheJamJar will also begin some of their classic workshops within the next few weeks as well.

If you’re wondering about the safety precautions, you needn’t worry. TheJamJar has put in place several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of clients and staff.

Materials and surfaces will be sanitised throughout the day and easels have been placed at a safe distance from each other.

At the moment, adults over 60 and children below six can’t enter the premises, and those children aged six to 12 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Staff and clients must wear a mask at all times and hands must be sanitised when entering and leaving the studio. Temperatures will also be checked prior to entering the premises.

Still staying indoors? Every Wednesday at 5pm on TheJamJar Instagram account, there are live tutorials where creatives have the opportunity to work on a project at the same time as the instructors. If you have questions, the instructor will answer them as they create their work of art.

TheJamJar, Alserkal Avenue, Unit H74, Al Quoz, Tel: (04) 341 7303. thejamjardubai.com