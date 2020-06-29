This homage to fromage might just brie the best thing since sliced bread…

La Cava’s 7 ATE 9 promotion is an essential excursion for the capital’s cheese and grape fans.

Truly, you’d have to be Emmenthal to miss it.

It’s a wine buffet, offering 15 varieties of vino, served to your table with a selection of cheese and delicatessen cold cuts.

As the name suggests, 7 ATE 9 takes place between 7pm and 9pm. You can book a table for the promotion on any night between Thursday and Saturday.

The price is just Dhs195 per person, for two hours of unlimited sophisticated snacking. And, we know it sounds cheesy, but if by 9pm you camembert to call it a night, you can extend the epicurean adventure for jus Dhs80 extra per additional hour.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Thur to Sat, 7pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Cheese nach-yo thing? How about breakfast with bubbles?

La Cava’s other commendable culinary offering is their Breakfast and Bubbles concept.

A hearty, authentic English breakfast complete with Cumberland sausage and streaky bacon.

Wash it all down with unlimited bubbles, coffee and tea. All for just Dhs199.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri to Sat, 9am to noon. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Images: Provided/Unsplash