The foodies at LUNCH:ON have undergone a major name change, to…drumroll. MUNCH:ON.

They were originally focused on serving offices with delicious, wholesome Dhs25 lunches with free delivery, from their network of popular partner restaurants. Now the focus has broadened.

Meet MUNCH:ON. Beyond the sweet deal of a great Dhs25 lunch at the office, they’re now dishing up that same great value at home too.

Diners can plug straight into deals on meals from hundreds of the city’s top restaurants, such as Operation Falafel, Wagamama, Nando’s, Poke & Co, Tortilla and Freshii to name a few.

For just Dhs39 per month, you can unlock MUNCH:ON PRO which offers a daily menu of Dhs25 lunches and Dhs29 dinners. All of this with absolutely zero delivery charge.

That means there’s often a 40% – 50% discount to be had compared to other delivery aggregator services.

And depending on how much you use it, MUNCH:ON PRO could easily net you savings of around Dhs4,000 each year.

The idea to bring MUNCH:ON to people’s houses was always on the radar, but the events of 2020 meant that fast-tracking the project just made sense.

With many of us feeling the pandemic’s economic pinch, it’s landed at just the right time.

Speaking about their motivations, Mohammad Al Zaben, one of the company’s co-founders, said “we are living in a different world today, but our mission has not changed – we have a responsibility to ensure that our customers can continue to access affordable meals, wherever they are.”

It’s not just words. Customers are at the heart of MUNCH:ON’s ethos. For example in an effort to lighten the financial load placed on customers due to the pandemic, the brand offered a one-month free MUNCH:ON PRO membership to customers that had lost their job due to the Covid economic impact.

And that’s some news we’re happy to swallow.

You can download the app from both Apple and Google Play stores now, to make individual orders or prep-ahead by pre-ordering three meals a day for the whole week.

