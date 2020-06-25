Shop for more than 2,000 grocery items in the new food hall…

While most of us are looking a tad worse for wear following weeks in lockdown, Marks & Spencer at Dubai Mall has emerged from the downtime with a fresh new look.

The British store has used the past few months to revamp its outpost in the Dubai Mall, adding a gourmet food hall to the 33,000 square foot boutique. Along with Marks & Spencer’s popular clothing, sleepwear and accessories lines, shoppers can now stock up on premium groceries, or dine in the bright new cafe.

What’s on the shelves

More than 2,000 products have been added to the shelves of Marks & Spencers new food hall. For fuss-free dinners at home, pick up prepared meals, Italian pastas, and fresh cuts of chicken, beef and lamb. Cheese boards, antipasti and snacks take the hassle out of entertaining. And the meat-free Plant Kitchen collection offers a range of vegan meal ideas, including burgers and sweet potato falafel.

If you need to recharge during your shopping trip, take a seat in the store’s new Marks & Spencer Cafe. Enjoy a morning tea of freshly baked pastries, light lunches of sandwiches, soups and salads, plus British classics such as fish and chips or an indulgent afternoon tea. To drink, there’s a range of FairTrade teas, barista-made coffees and smoothies to choose from.

If you can’t make it to the Dubai Mall just yet, you can still get your Marks & Spencer fix. The British retailer has expanded its home-delivery service in Dubai, via the Marks & Spencer Food app, as well as partnerships with elGrocer and Deliveroo. Same-day delivery is now available from 9am to 9pm on elGrocer, with more than 850 items available.

Marks & Spencer, The Dubai Mall, First Floor, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: 80062637. marksandspencer.com/ae