Get ready, gamers…

The fourth edition of the Middle East Games Con will be taking place from October 29 to 31, 2020. However there’s a new twist this year as the whole experience will be held online.

For three days, gaming fans can live-stream exclusive content for free. The Middle East Games Con wants to ensure that everyone in the region can enjoy the festival in a safe and fun way, so all you need to do to join the event is register.

Finlay Parr, Event Manager, has said “Gamers can get ready for a first-of-its-kind gaming experience in the Middle East. Our Focus for this year and new for 2020 is the first-ever official Middle East Games Con Esports tournament and the gaming awards. In addition to these new and exciting activities for 2020, we are of-course bringing fans their favourite features of the Con to their homes.”

While we’re not exactly sure yet who the mystery list of special guests will include, we’re told there’s going to be several exciting names on the list. You can also expect a number of big name brands to get involved, including PlayStation, Nintendo, Logitech, Lenovo, HP and more.

Kiera Doherty, Pop Culture Portfolio Director at Informa Connect adds “Middle East Games Con Digital will be free to enter. Each year we welcome gamers of all ages from across the MENA region, and this year we don’t want anyone to miss out on our annual event due to travel, health or other reasons. We will be broadcasting the event live to our fans, wherever they may be. Middle East Games Con Digital will allow us all to come together to celebrate gaming, in a safe and healthy environment.”

Middle East Games Con, online event, October 29 to 31, free. me-gamescon.com

Images: Provided