With cinemas now allowed to reopen in Dubai, there’s never been a better time to catch up on the latest blockbusters. From Academy Award winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are seven movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Aquaman

Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward as king to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Action, adventure, fantasy (PG13)

Wonder Woman

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When an American pilot crashes on the shores of their sheltered island paradise, and tells of conflict in the outside world, Diana leaves her home to fight a war, discovering her full powers and true destiny.

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright

Genre: Action, adventure, fantasy (PG13)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son.

Starring: Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Kwok-Kwan Chan

Genre: Action, biography, drama (PG15)

Bramhs: The Boy II

A young family moves into a stunning mansion where their young son, Jude discovers an eerily life-like doll he names Bramhs buried in the mud. Along with his mom, they clean it and put it back together (just… why?). That’s when things start getting creepy in the household, especially when Jude reveals that the doll Bramhs talks to him and tells him what to do. Things get even worse when people who spend time with Jude start to get seriously hurt…

Starring: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson

Genre: Horror, mystery, thriller (PG15)

Fast & Furious 8

Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon, and Brian and Mia have retired from the game in this eighth edition of this movie franchise. The rest of the crew have found a semblance of a normal life. However, this all changes when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and everyone is pushed to face trials that will test them as never before.

Genre: Action, adventure, crime (PG15)

The Upside

A comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

Starring: Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman

Genre: (PG15)

Bombshell

Based on a true-life scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time, Fox News. It follows the explosive story of three women, played by Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie, and is based on the sexual harassment allegations against the chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, who stepped down from the right-wing network in 2016 after more than 20 women accused him of misconduct.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron

Genre: Biography, drama (15+)