Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

There may not be any new movies coming out in theatres at the moment, but you can still catch some of the best ones ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are nine movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

A Star is Born

The movie follows country-rock singer Jackson Maine, who falls in love with aspiring singer Ally and the ups and downs of their relationship. Jackson is struggling with some difficult personal issues and Ally’s stardom starts to climb as she finds huge success as a singer.

Starring: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance (15+)

A Quiet Place

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Starring: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi (15+)

Pitch Perfect 2

After a humiliating performance at The Kennedy Center, the Barden Bellas enter an international competition that no American group has ever won in order to regain their status and the right to perform.

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld

Genre: Comedy, Music (PG15)

The Big Short

Based on a true-life story. When four outsiders saw what the big banks, media and government refused to acknowledge – the global collapse of the economy – they had an idea: The Big Short. Their bold investment leads them into the dark underbelly of modern banking, where they must question everyone and everything.

Starring: Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama (15+)

The Hustle

Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive British woman who knows how to defraud gullible men out of their money, while fun-loving Australian Penny Rust achieves the same goal by different methods. The two meet on their way to the French Riviera to find more men to swindle, and while at the start they work against each other, they then join forces to trick rich tech genius Thomas Westerburg.

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp

Genre: Comedy (PG15)

The Invisible Man

Is there anything scarier than something out there trying to hurt you? Something that’s out to hurt you that’s invisible. When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her a fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As time goes on, things get creepy and slowly turn lethal as Cecilia’s encounters with an unseen identity get worse. Sadly, people don’t believe her and think she’s crazy and she makes it her mission to prove that she is indeed being haunted by someone nobody can see.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge

Genre: Horror, Mystery, SciFi (15+)

Lucy

This action-packed thriller follows a woman accidentally caught in a dark deal, who turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond human logic.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Min-sik Choi

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller (15+)

Us

A mother and father take their kids to their beach house, expecting to enjoy time with friends. But their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some uninvited visitors arrive.

Starring: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss

Genre: Horror, Thriller (15+)

Bramhs: The Boy II

A young family moves into a stunning mansion where their young son, Jude, discovers an eerily life-like doll he names Bramhs buried in the mud. Along with his mum, they clean it and put it back together (just… why?). That’s when things start getting creepy in the household, especially when Jude reveals that the doll Bramhs talks to him and tells him what to do. Things get even worse when people who spend time with Jude start to get seriously hurt…

Starring: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (PG15)