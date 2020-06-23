Residents flying back to the UAE must have approval…

In a significant new move after months of travel disruptions, it was recently announced that the UAE would start welcoming residents back to the country from June 22. If you are one of those such residents, stranded outside the UAE, you’ll need to fill out a new form for approval to return.

Even if you have previously filled out a Twajudi form or an ICA form, you will need to complete the new form on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website, which is much simpler than its predecessors.

Please note, the new form is for ‘Dubai Resident Visa Holders’ only. All other Emirates visa holders will still need Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval.

We’ve outlined all of the information you need to know, including how to fill out the form…

Here’s the steps you’ll need to take:

You can access the form via the Emirates website, under a handy page named ‘Flying you back to Dubai’. But you can also access it here. Once your application is approved (which is much quicker than previously), you can book a flight ticket To book your flight ticket, you’ll need Resident File Number You must bring a copy of the GDRFA approval when you travel Every passenger flying to Dubai is required to fill in this health declaration form and the quarantine undertaking form. Both forms need to be printed, completed and handed over to Dubai Health Authority staff at arrival Upon arrival in Dubai, you will take a PCR test and are required to quarantine at home until you receive your test results You must download the Alhosn COVID-19 app Returning residents must sign a declaration that they either have health insurance that covers COVID-19 or will bear any costs for treatment and quarantine if required

How to fill out the GDRFA approval form:

All you’ll need to fill out the GDRFA approval form is your passport, visa and Emirates ID. Enter your visa number, country and year of birth Enter the country you’re travelling from and the port you’re arriving to (Dubai International Airport DXB) Enter your email address Upload copies of your documents – visa, passport and Emirates ID It will take you to a payment page, but don’t panic as it’s classed ‘Free of Charge’ Submit your application Your application will be marked ‘under process’, for which you’ll receive an email

The UAE also announced on June 21 that citizens and residents in the UAE would be able to start flying to other destinations from June 23, with Emirates flying to up to 40 destinations around the world. As of July 7, the UAE will start welcoming tourists once again.

Image: Getty