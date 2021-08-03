Breaking news: UAE residents must be fully-vaccinated…

Fully-vaccinated UAE residents stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda are allowed to return to the UAE from August 5. The news was revealed today, August 3, by National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA announced a number of exemptions to the current travel restrictions, in which passengers on flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other countries have not been permitted to enter the UAE (currently Emirates’ ban on flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka remains until August 7). Normal passenger entry from these countries still on hold for the moment.

The exemptions apply to UAE resident holders only who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and hold valid UAE residency permits. There must have been at least 14 days since the second dose of the vaccine and travellers must hold a valid certificate to prove double-vaccination.

However, according to Khaleej Times, there are exemptions for some non-vaccinated travellers too…

Vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers who can gain entry into the UAE from August 5 include:

Health workers including doctors, nurses and technicians who are employed in the UAE

People working in the education sector, such as universities, colleges, schools and institues

UAE students

Humanitarian cases who hold UAE residency

People employed in federal and local government agencies

Exemption for entry of Expo participants include:

Citizens of the UAE and first-degree relatives

UAE residents with gold or silver residency permits

Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers

Official delegations who must have prior approval

Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organise

Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies

Business men and business women who must hold a number of prior approvals

