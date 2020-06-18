Looking for a way to jazz up the upcoming weekend? Give one of these a try…

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Combine your brunch with a day at the pool for the ultimate daycation. Cafe Nikki, at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is returning on Friday June 19, running between 1pm and 4pm or 7pm and 10pm. The family-friendly brunch has been revamped to accommodate a post-lockdown lifestyle, with social distancing measures in place and digital menus available. Said menu will include a variety of exciting dishes such as Nikki Beach California roll, jerk chicken or fresh grilled seabass. All brunch packages also include pool and beach access.

Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Fridays 1pm to 4pm or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs345 with wine beer and cocktails. Tel: (04) 376 6290. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Alici

Alici’s weekly Friday brunch has proved so popular that the fine-dining has launched the same concept the following day as well. Beautiful Saturdays launches this weekend and will continue each week, so you can choose which day of the weekend you’d like to enjoy the brunch. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm, giving you a chance to enjoy the stunning views of the glistening Arabian Gulf while you tuck into delicious fresh seafood.

Alici, Bluewaters, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Toro Toro

Another top Dubai restaurant offering a double brunch is Toro Toro. Every Friday and Saturday, the lively South American restaurant bringing you its popular brunch concept. The deal includes three hours of unlimited servings of starters, mains and desserts as well as drinks aplenty. Previously it started at 3pm, but is now running from 1pm to 4pm.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house and sparkling. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Tasca

Mandarin Oriental’s beautiful Portuguese restaurant, Tasca, has also relaunched its brunch just in time for the weekend. The restaurant’s stunning views overlook a private infinity pool as well as the ocean (we feel calmer already). The menu is less than calm however, with exciting flavours, freshly grilled fish and naughty but nice crispy bites.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeriah, Fridays 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs250 for children 4-11. Tel: (04) 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Distillery

Cool Downtown Dubai gastropub, Distillery is launching two brunches this weekend, running Friday and Saturday. The three-hour brunches include an array of sharing style dishes, plus unlimited drinks. The menu includes the likes of burgers and hotdogs, chili con carne, fish & chips, chicken parmesan and mushroom risotto.

Distillery, Souk Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs229 house (Saturday) Dhs279 house (Friday). Tel: (054) 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

The Penthouse

Skyline Mask-erade Brunch launches this Thursday and will run each week between 7pm and 9pm. There’s an exciting Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of cocktails, prepared straight to the table. The Penthouse promises that all dinner reservations will be thoroughly air-conditioned, so you don’t need to worry about overheating on the night. The stunning venue offers panoramic views of the city from Dubai Marina, all the way down to Jumeirah.

Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Larte

Fun Italian concept Larte has relaunched its brunch as ‘La Dolce Vita’, offering three hours of unlimited dishes from its new menu and drinks. Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm at the Dubai Studio City restaurant, guests can enjoy a feast including pizza capricciosa and boscaiola, risotto funghi, and gnocci pesto. Drinks include Italian wine and cocktails as well as spirits.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs269 house drinks. Tel: (04) 581 6870. @larte.dubai

La Mezcaleria

Mexican haunt La Mezcaleria has shifted to DIFC for the warmer months, allowing you to enjoy the Mexican vibes all year round. Now open in Indie, the fun fiesta will continue daily from 5pm to 10.30pm. The brunch is back too, every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, guests can dig into unlimited food and drinks for Dhs190.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Gate Village 5, DIFC, daily 5pm to 10.30pm, brunch Fridays 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb