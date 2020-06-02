The first episode is titled ‘My First Horse’…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is already the Ruler of Dubai and Vice President of the UAE but now he can add YouTuber to his list of accomplishments.

The Dubai Ruler updated his (already popular) YouTube channel with a new video this week simply titled ‘EP 01| My First Horse’. The near-seven minute clip offer Sheikh Mohammed’s 416,000 subscribes an insight into his childhood.

The video tells of his life as a young boy, and the joy he received from caring for his first horse. Sheikh Mohammed is known for his love of equestrian, and is a multi-champion in horse racing around the world.

Viewers can enjoy a series of clips visually depicting the stories told in Sheikh Mohammed’s book ‘My Story’. The video has a voice-over in Arabic with English titles to help as many residents as possible enjoy the story.

As the video cuts between various timelines, viewers can see the story develop as the young ruler takes care of his pony before it grows into a racing horse. The clips are a combination of reenactments and real footage captured of Sheikh Mohammed himself. A young HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also features in some clips.

It’s not yet clear when the next episode will be available, however it seems as though each one will highlight a different chapter from ‘My Story’. The first installment has already racked up almost 4,000 views since it was published on Monday June 1.