Are you ready for the thrill of your life?

As the city etches ever closer back to normality, the latest reopening announcement comes from XDubai. The city’s adrenaline-filled attraction is officially opening on Wednesday June 3 and comes with an exciting selection of deals to be enjoyed.

XLine, the world’s longest urban zip line is reopening for rides on Wednesday with a special discounted rate. If you’re flying solo the price will be Dhs399 (down from Dhs650), for you and a friend it will cost Dhs699 (instead of Dhs1,200).

The zip line is one kilometre long and will see you speeding over Dubai Marina at up to 80 kilometres per hour. There’s also been a few modifications to maximise the safety of all guests, including mandatory mask and gloves, temperature checks and a maximum capacity of four people.

Children aged 12 or under and adults aged 60 or over will not be allowed to participate for now. As per the previous rules, all zipliners must be a minimum height of 130 centimetres, weigh between 50 and 100 kilograms, and be in a good medical condition.

Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back fans of the XLine Dubai Marina following the reopening of the Skatepark and XPark Jr. So far, we have been very encouraged to see the community get out and be active, have fun yet respect the rules put in place.”

XLine Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily, various times, Dhs399 solo, Dhs699 pair. Tel: (056) 507 6366. xline.xdubai.com

Image: Provided