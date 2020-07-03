A great way to keep the little ones entertained…

Schools out! And that means there’s plenty of summer activities going around in Dubai for the little ones to take up.

However, if your child is an aspiring culinary genius, then consider taking them to one of these spots in Dubai where they will hone their talents and become a little master chef.

Here are 3 spots in Dubai where young budding chefs can cook up a storm.

Wagamama

Wagamama’s popular kids’ cooking class takes place at Palm Jumeirah every Friday and Saturday in the morning from 11am to 12:30pm. The class is for kids ages three to 11 and they will learn about healthy and nutritious ingredients, food preparation, age-appropriate kitchen equipment and important health and safety procedures. Guided by the Wagamama team, they will then learn how to prepare a refreshing Wagamama juice and a dish from the restaurant’s kids menu such as the chicken katsu curry or the mini yaki soba.

Wagamama, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri and Sat until Aug 31, 11am to 12:30pm, Dhs50 per child. Tel: (04) 551 0192. wagamama.ae

Black Tap

Celebrating a little one’s birthday this month? Take them to the cool new Black Tap branch at Dubai Mall where the team is spilling the secrets into how they prepare their mammoth CrazyShakes. For just Dhs149 per kid, little ones will receive one kid’s main course, one soft drink or juice and a guided CrazyShake masterclass. Hopefully, after they are done creating their masterpiece, they can tuck into it.

Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Dubai, until July 31, Dhs149. Tel: (050) 897 7021. blacktapme.com

Mamalu Kitchen

Mamalu Kitchen in Nakheel Mall hosts classes for both adults as well as for the little ones. You will learn how to cook healthy and practical family food that will tremendously simplify your day. For little ones, there are classes on how to create dishes like blueberry pancakes, mini frittatas and more. If your little one is big on Italian, they can learn to make lasagna from scratch on July 22. It costs Dhs175 per class and they fill up quick, so book your slot in advance. All their classes can be viewed here. Mamalu Kitchen also does private classes with options to create burgers, pizzas, truffles and more with prices starting from Dhs200 per head.

Mamalu Kitchen, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, prices start from Dhs175, Tel: (055) 196 3660. mamalukitchen.com