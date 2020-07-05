If you’re in the right places, this city never fails to amaze…

This week, we’re setting our phasors to ‘stun’ and emptying the whole barrel on Abu Dhabi and its residents.

Sunday, July 5

1. Spill the afternoon tea at this chic spot

Those with a penchant for life’s more refined pursuits are advised to put their croquet mallets down for a moment and pay close attention. The popular afternoon tea deal at the Lobby Lounge of Marriott Al Forsan has returned, with its cunning modern twists on the classic format. New additions include coffee eclairs, chocolate chip scones, and raspberry macaroons.

Lobby Lounge, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, International Sports Resort Khalifa City, 2.30pm to 5.30pm, Dhs99 for one Dhs195 for two. Tel: (02) 201 4131

Monday, July 6

2. In search of forever flowing bubbles

Continuing this week’s unofficial theme of sophistication, Monday nights at Marco’s New York Italian, are Prosecco nights. And although their fizzy grape fountains aren’t forever-flowing, there’s a good three-hour stretch on Mondays where you can sip as much as you like for just Dhs159.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor AlMaqta, Mondays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

3. Head to LPM for fast and glorious French cuisine

LPM understands that our time is precious, which is why it created its two-course express lunch ‘Le Petit Menu’, which aims to get diners in, fed and out again in an unhurried 60 minutes. The offerings will include seasonal specials from Chef Patron Raphael Duntoye’s a la carte menu. Dishes such as burrata with tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil, roast baby chicken marinated in lemon and sea bream in papillote with confit lemon, cherry tomatoes, capers, sweet pepper and olives.

LPM, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Sunday to Thursday, noon to 3pm, Dhs135. Rel: (02) 692 9600

Tuesday, July 7

4. This deal is literarily amazing

Library Bar is a tribute to both well-crafted tales and well-crafted cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Follow the white rabbit with two hours of literary-inspired cocktails between 4pm and 7pm, daily for just Dhs150 person.

Library Bar, Edition Hotel, Al Bateen Marina, Open from 1pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Wednesday, July 8

5. Say cheese to this indulgent grape and dairy night.

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated soiree spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, including Smashing Sundays, where there’s 50 per cent off house beverages between 4pm and closing. But one of The Warehouse’s most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, daily 4pm until closing. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Images: Provided/Getty