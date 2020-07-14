There’s no stopping Secret Parties on their quest for brunch domination…

Just when you think Secret Parties has a brunch in every hotspot in the city, they pull another one out of the bag. The brand’s events have become synonymous with a good-time, packed with entertainment, drinks stations and food aplenty; and Secret Brunch at the Ritz is no different.

The new Gatsby-themed brunch takes place at Cafe Belge in Ritz Carlton DIFC and What’s On went along to the launch to see how it compares to its predecessors.

No matter which package you opt for, the brunch begins with a sparkling welcome drink – off to a good start. The first of four generous courses featured a huge seafood platter complete with Insta-worthy dry ice moat and every slice of raw and cooked seafood you could ask for.

Next up on the sharing menu were four light yet tasty starters. This included a flavourful prawn roll with super soft bread and Belgian veal meatballs in a moreish complementary sauce (perfect for dipping the bread into). Out of all the Secret Brunches, this menu is by far our favourite, so hats off to the kitchen at Cafe Belge for producing such a great selection.

The mains arrive at around 3pm and then the entertainment rolls out in full force. As we’re tucking into our tender medium-cooked beef striploin, flapper girls twirl around us wafting feathers in an elegant fashion. If we weren’t too busy eyeing up the giant bucket of moules à la crème and truffle parmesan fries, we might’ve got up to dance with them.

It’s worth pointing out that this venue is incredibly summer-proof. Whether inside or out, all tables remained at the perfect temperature thanks to a scientific/architectural miracle in the courtyard. The cleverly designed outdoor terrace caused all of the heat and humidity to rise high above the space, allowing only cool air-con to prevail.

Naturally, the party begins to make its way outdoors, where a masked DJ takes a centre spot, and branded drinks stations line the courtyard. There’s posh outdoor sofas to relax on and soak up the atmosphere of the venue, where a wonderful mix of classic and current tunes eventually does get us up on our feet.

Back at the table a patisserie-style dessert platter has arrived. The selection of mini lemon meringue tarts and black forest cakes are a bit too sweet to have more than one, but we’re far too full from the previous courses to mind.

As with any launch, the table service had a few teething problems as it seemed there wasn’t quite enough staff. However the brunch atmosphere, incredible food, and faultless entertainment more than made up for it. We’d happily go again for any kind of birthday celebration, or group get-together.

The brunch also comes with a staycation package, priced at Dhs650 including the brunch, breakfast in bed and pool access the next day.

Secret Brunch at the Ritz, Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs595 champagne. secret-parties.com

Images: Facebook