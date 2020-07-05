How to live your best life in Abu Dhabi this week…

With each Sunday, we get a fresh new week packed with potential and ready to shape into whatever we want. We’re presenting some of the best inner-circles, box-fresh feels and right angles to help your week in Abu Dhabi take the best possible tangent.

Sunday, July 12

1. Find out for whom the happy hour bell tolls

With dark timber beams, tiled floors and craft hops, Hemingway’s has the ‘write’ stuff to be considered slightly more sophisticated than the average pub. Named after famed American pensmith, Ernest Hemingway you can get a tasty range of international cuisine alongside a monster daily happy hour (with select drinks for Dhs23) which starts at 4pm and doesn’t stop until 7pm.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Monday, July 13

2. Why lunch, when you can banquet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alba Terrace (@albaterrace) on Mar 4, 2020 at 12:30am PST

As an extension to their popular unlimited breakfast deal, Alba Terrace is now offering an unlimited lunch and dinner deal. We hate to be that ‘erm actually’ guy, but technically, there are limits. You get two hours and whatever the storage capacity of your digestive system can hold, but when the food includes such highlights as beef ragu, chicken paillard and Scicillian cheesecake, you’ll want to test those limits.

Alba Terrace, Edition Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen Marina, any two hour period between noon and 10pm, Dhs85. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Tuesday, July 14

3. Get seduced by this exotic accent

There are few things as alluring, as an authentic accent. And at Urban Kitchen, you can enjoy an authentic Indian Accent every Tuesday. The menu features dishes from the award-winning Namak by Kunal Kapur, such as tandoori Badami lamb chop, paneer tikka jalfrezi, chicken biryani, Goan prawn curry, butter chicken and Nahari gosht. Enjoy all-you-can-eat gastronomic indulgence for just Dhs159 (including soft drinks).

Urban Kitchen, Lobby Level of Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Tuesdays 7pm to 11pm, Dhs159. Tel: (02) 698 8137

Wednesday, July 15

4. Wednesdays are for the boys at this sports bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Meridien Abu Dhabi (@lemeridienabudhabi) on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

NRG at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi is back open for business and has brought with it some competitive promotions. Gents heading down on Wednesdays get access to a full day of Dhs25 happy hour prices. And with sports back on the TV, it’s a great excuse to meet up for some midweek bro-nding time. Visitors to NRG can also take part in a pair of pub game classics. The gentlemanly pursuits of ‘arrows’ (or darts to the layman) and ‘billiards’.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah, Wednesday to Saturday 4pm to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666

5. Hakkasan’s dumpling and cocktail deal is straight soiree fire

Cantonese sensation, Hakkasan, has now reopened in Abu Dhabi and it’s returned from furlough with the popular Hakkatini Night deals. Discerning dumpling fans should know there’s a special selection of dim sum and cocktails available Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm, for just Dhs96.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs96. Tel: (02) 690 7739

Images: Provided/Getty