If you are a huge beach sports fan, your time is coming, as Dubai Sports Council have announced an exciting ‘Beach Sports Week’ is set to take place in Dubai over the next couple of weekends. Interested? You can get involved.

Four different sports tournaments are taking place over two weekends at the ever popular Dubai beach destination, Kite Beach at Jumeirah. The dates are Friday, July 24 to Saturday July 25. Then, the following weekend, Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1.

So what’s in store?

There’s plenty to get involved in (or even spectate at). The categories are Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament; Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament for Ladies and Mixed Teams, and the Super Sports Beach Tennis tournament.

Registration is still open for teams wishing to take part.

Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament

The Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament will kick off the event on July 23. It will be a three-day event, which will see 16 teams, made up of two players, battle it out to win.

Matches will take place from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, then on Friday and Saturday, it’ll be 7am to 9.30am, then 6pm to 7.30pm.

Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament

The ladies’ beach volleyball tournament, the Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament, will take place over two weekends, on July 24 and 25, then on July 31 and August 1. There will be three categories, 2×2 Female, 2×2 Mix and 4×4 Mix, in which at least two players should be ladies.

Beach Tennis Tournament

The Beach Tennis Tournament will also take take place on Friday and Saturday over both weekends. Beach Tennis differs from lawn tennis, in that the ball is not allowed to touch the ground. Instead it must be kept up through volleys and smashes.

AirBadminton

The AirBadminton Tournament will take place on July 24, 29, 30 and 31. AirBadminton has been adapted to be an outdoor version of the original sport, using a special shuttlecock called ‘AirShuttle’.

Beach Sports Week, Kite Beach at Jumeirah, July 23 to 25, July 29 to August 1. mediaoffice.ae

Image: Dubai Media Office