School’s out for the summer and The Green Planet has teamed up with The Arbor School to create the ultimate eco-friendly summer camp.

At a cost of just Dhs850 per week, children will learn about the importance of the planet and what can be done to create a more sustainable future.

The summer camp runs for four days a week, Sunday to Wednesday from 9am to 2pm and is jam-packed with exciting activities the little ones will love.

The camp is targeted at children ages five to 12, and they they will be split into two age groups: five to eight and nine to 12.

Parents will have to drop off the little ones by 8.30am at The Arbor School where the fun activities will take place in three large biodomes.

The little ones will be looked after by trained team members from The Green Planet and The Arbor School with one staff member per eight campers.

The edutainment filled schedule includes activities like animal care, crazy science experiments, scavengers hunts and more. They will even get to meet lizards and geckos and play games like wildlife charades and camouflage hide and seek.

You can see a whole list of what’s planned out for the week here.

Campers must come with their own packed lunch, and if more than one child is attending the summer camp, the second child gets a 20 per cent discount.

If your little one enjoyed it and wants to go for another week, you can avail of a 20 per cent discount. The camp runs until August 26.

As a little treat for the campers, they will also receive a free ticket to The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.

The Green Planet Summer Camp at The Arbor School, Al Furjan, Dubai, Dhs850 for one child for one week (four days), until August 26. Tel: (04) 581 4100. dxbvenues.com

Images: provided