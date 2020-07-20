One child will eat free with each paying adult…

If you’ve got children, you’ll know it can be difficult at times to keep them entertained, but now a brand new family brunch has launched in Dubai, which means the whole family can enjoy an extra-fun Friday afternoon together.

The brunch in question has launched at LARTE, the cool Italian restaurant in one of Dubai’s most urban hotels; Studio One. Not only does the brunch have something for everyone, one child will be able to eat free, with each paying adult.

‘La Tavolata Family Brunch’ kicks off on Friday, July 24, and runs for three hours, from 12pm to 3pm. It’s priced at Dhs269 for adults for the house beverages package, which includes spirits, wine and beer. Included in the free kids’ meal is one dish, one drink and one ice cream.

Whilst the adults relax, there’s plenty to keep the little ones entertained. Studio One Hotel is a one-stop fun shop, with a games room, where kids can play mini bowling, playstation, foosball, board games, colouring and loads more.

When they’re tired of that, they can head to the super-cool ‘screening room’, where cartoons will be played all afternoon, and popcorn will be handed out. Kids will be supervised at all times by ‘Mrs Incredible’ and ‘Superwoman’.

Back to the adults; the brunch includes a choice of unlimited starters, with bruschettas, calamari, caprese salad and misto mare and more on the menu. Following that, you can choose a main, which include pizzas such as margherita, funghi, rucola e pachino.

Other mains include funghi risotto, pesto gnocchi, grilled salmon and chicken scaloppini. Make sure to leave room for dessert, as you’ll get to choose from tiramisu, Nutella Cheesecake and gelato.

This is the perfect deal to enjoy family time, but also a bit of adult time too…

‘La Tavolata Family Brunch’, LARTE, Studio One Hotel, Dubai’s Design District, Fridays from July 24, from Dhs265 for house beverages adults, one child eats free. Tel: (04) 581 6870. facebook.com/larte.dxb

Images: Provided