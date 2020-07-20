Let us take you by the palate and lead you on a tour of taste…

Abu Dhabi has all the right ingredients to be regarded as a global gastronomic hub. A rich cultural diversity, a start-up friendly economy and residents with an adventurous palate.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season allows the emirate to flex its foodie flair, with a host of special events. And this year the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has declared that it’s extending the season, with events spread out across a whole year.

Which is the news we needed to hear in 2020.

It’s all kicking off with the ‘Travel Through Food’ campaign, a summer full of epiglottic globe-trotting culinary exploration.

Big Brekkie Adventures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) on Jul 15, 2020 at 3:53am PDT

Between July 15 and August 31, 18 Abu Dhabi restaurants will each offer a special, limited-edition breakfast dish, inspired by 18 different countries. Sweet or savoury, healthy or fried, as part of the Big Brekkie Adventures, What’s On is taking you on a grand global tour of the most important meal of the day.

City-wide until August 31.

Dine & Stay

A select group of hotels will be taking you out to dinner on the house when you stay with them.

Participating resorts include Beach Rotana; Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences; The Abu Dhabi EDITION; Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi; Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi; Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi; Rosewood Abu Dhabi; Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana; Park Rotana Abu Dhabi; Sofitel Abu Dhabi; Tilal Liwa Hotel; Park Hyatt; Fairmont Bab Al Bahr; Pearl Rotana Capital Centre; Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas; Al Raha Beach Hotel; Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi; Jumeirah at Etihad Towers; and Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island. Visit the Culinary Season website for a full list of, and more details on, the offers.

City-wide until August 31.

You might also like Big Brekkie Adventures: Amazing places to have breakfast in Abu Dhabi right now

Chef’s Table

The city’s best chef talent has been tasked with coming up with a series of special celebratory menus, to showcase the city’s culinary depth. Details about the upcoming menus are a closely guarded secret, but we do know some of the chefs involved. Confirmed cuisiniers include Chef Pushpender Yadav; Chef Gaurav Kathawate; Chef Patrik Havlicek; Chef Divesh Anand; Chef Rubén Guerrero Simón; Chef Tulsi Prasad Gaire and many more.

City-wide until August 1 to August 31.

Zomato discounts

Food delivery service Zomato is helping you ‘Travel Through Food’ from your own home. You’ll be able to take advantage of two-for-one deals and exclusive 40 per cent discounts on a wide range of cuisines, using the promo code “UNBOXTTF”. You can find a full list of participating restaurants on the Culinary Season website.

Images: Provided