Waking up to the sound of ocean waves is an instant cure for stress…

Sometimes when things get on top of you and the stress levels are ever increasing, what you need is a nice break. Just over an hour away from Dubai is Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, a big resort set on the stunning shores of the UAE’s adventure emirate. What’s On was invited to spend two nights in one of the beachfront villas last weekend to review the overall experience.

We arrived on a busy Thursday morning, where the lobby was bustling with staycation guests. Social distancing is implemented immediately; valet parking is not yet available and the check-in desks are well spaced out. All of the rooms have been thoroughly sanitised ahead of arrival to make sure they’re as clean as can be.

The villa is split into four junior suites, so you don’t have the entire thing to yourself but the rooms are a decent size with large bathroom, kingsize bed, separate living area and a big balcony. The view of the beach is breathtaking, and as the heat is reaching its peak, there’s hardly anyone around to spoil the view.

The resort has seven outdoor pools, however we opted for a spot on the 1.5kilometre of sandy beach once the sun had begun its descent. The sunset was well worth the wait, and it was ideal to only walk 10 paces back to our villa to relax before dinner.

For dining, there’s three main restaurants: The Kitchen serves international dishes, Piaceri da Gustare cooks up Italian cuisine and Al-Maeda has a Lebanese inspired menu. Al-Maeda was our stand-out favourite amongst the three, the dinner set menu includes a wide selection of tasty Arabic dishes including freshly grilled prawns, creamy hummus and flavourful hot mezze.

SOL Bar is set right on the beach, offering drinks and snacks served all day. There’s even chic cabana beds to enjoy ocean views while you tuck into fish and chips or a club sandwich. On Thursday evenings there’s a great ladies’ night deal which offers unlimited crisp, chilled prosecco for all ladies between 5pm and 8pm.

In the morning, we awoke to the sound of ocean waves sweeping across the beach outside and felt an instant state of calm. It’s amazing how a break from the city and a relaxing sound can shake all your stresses away.

Breakfast is served across the restaurants with cold fruit, yoghurts, toast and as-you-like-it omelettes served to the table. In place of the buffet, hot dishes are served to you by a masked-and-gloved chef including beef bacon, chicken sausages, hash browns and scrambled egg.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa was recently awarded the Stay Safe Certificate from Bureau Veritas, giving confidence that every stay is as safe as possible. Room rates start from Dhs389 for a regular room or Dhs831 for the deluxe suite beachfront villa.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Al Maareedh St, Al Mairid, Ras al Khaimah. Tel: (07) 228 8844. hilton.com

Images: Provided