Since it opened at the end of 2018, ultra-luxe Dubai beach club, Cove Beach has fast-tracked itself to becoming one of the most popular beach club haunts in the city. Now, it’s been announced that a second Cove Beach venue is set to open in the UAE later this year.

As yet, the exact location of the brand new beach club is still to be revealed, however we have been given some tantalising tidbits of information about what the new venue will have to offer its sun-worshipping (and nocturnal) guests.

The new beach entertainment destination will be able to host 1,000 guests by the beach and pool, with sun loungers, day beds and cabanas, making for the ultimate day in the sun. Up to 100 guests will be able to dine at an al fresco restaurant and bar.

We’re told that visitors to the new Cove Beach can expect the same sort of awesome deals and events that have become synonymous with the original Cove Beach, which is found at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island.

The ever-popular ‘Rose All Day’ ladies’ day offer, in which ladies enjoy pool and beach access, plus four hours’ free-flowing rose for five hours, will be available in some form at the new venue. Additionally, live music, dedicated music nights, events and themed parties are set to be announced.

Adel Ghazzawi, Co-founder of Cove Beach and operating company LIVIT Hospitality Management, said: “The Cove Beach brand is expanding across the world but as a UAE home-grown brand, we’re especially proud to be enhancing our local presence.”

Ghazzawi continued, “In Dubai, we welcome thousands of guests each week and we look forward to delivering the fun yet sophisticated style which Cove Beach is renowned for to our second venue later this year.”

Cove Beach, second location in UAE to be revealed soon.

