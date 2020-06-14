We want an encore!

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has just shared a cool video on his official social media accounts directed to the people of UAE.

The two-minute video is dedicated to the frontline workers who are still hard at work fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

An initiative by @Brand_Dubai, the creative arm of @DXBMediaOffice – in partnership with Done Events of Arab Media Group and AO Drones – lights up Dubai’s sky with messages honouring our frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19 in a spectacular drone show.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/pNXuF5iG2p — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 14, 2020

The video starts out with a quote from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stating, “There is no ‘impossible’ where there is faith and determination”. It then shows footage of iconic buildings in Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Dubai Frame, illuminated with the colours of the UAE flag.

In the video, we see police cars and motorcycles, ambulances and fire trucks making their way down Sheikh Zayed Road only to stop and form the words ‘Thank You’ in both Arabic and English when viewed from above.

The video then goes on to show hundreds of drones taking to the Dubai skies from the ground to repeat the ‘Thank You’ message.

The drones then display the UAE flag in colours of red, green, white and black, while and we are shown clips of officials and policemen offering a salute to the flag.

We see the drones take the shape of Sheikh Mohammed’s three-finger salute – which stands for Win, Victory, Love.

The drones then form the outline of the Ruler of Dubai’s face, which results in cheers and claps, followed by the drones spelling out the words ‘Thank you heroes’.

The drones then take the form of emojis displaying a hand symbol with water drops, a face icon with a mask on, and two stick fingers with ‘2m’ placed between them – sending out a very important and clear reminder to all those watching to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The video ends with the drones taking the shape of a globe and then shows us the words ‘Stronger together’.

Just last week, Sheikh Hamdan also shared a heartfelt message on his social media account with a letter addressing the frontliners as his brothers and sisters and thanking them for all their hard work.

Images: stills