Sponsored: Calling all sports fans…

Qube Sports Bar has just reopened its doors at The Meydan Hotel – and it’s match-fit and ready to welcome you back.

Qube is the place to be to watch the world’s biggest sporting events. Catch all the big games live on 16 LCD screens and the venue’s signature four-sided ‘Qube’ projectors, including live broadcasts of all the English Premier League action, UEFA 2020, and more. During the season’s key football matches, take part in the game night draw for your chance to win fantastic prizes.

When you’re not watching the match, challenge your mates to a round of darts or a game of pool, all free of charge. Dine on pub favourites from the bar menu, including burgers, steaks and wings, and choose from a range of drinks, including draft beers and an adventurous cocktail menu.

Beyond the big screens, Qube boasts an exciting line-up of weekly events, including dining deals and discounted drinks.

Weekly events at Qube

Ladies Night: From Saturday to Wednesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited bubbly for just Dhs69, all day long.

Happy Hours: Get a pint of draft for Dhs28, every day between 2pm and 6pm.

Wing it Sundays: Enjoy a pint of hops and serve of chicken wings, from Dhs65, all day Sunday.

Monday Meets: Share a platter of sliders and wings, plus two pints of hops, for Dhs150 every Monday.

On Tuesdays We Wine: Order a glass of wine of your choice, plus a salad, for Dhs75, all day Tuesday.

Steaks On Wednesday: Tuck into a ribeye steak or T-bone, paired with a pint of beer or glass of wine for Dhs95.

Thursdays On Main: When you order any main dish on Thursdays, get a pint of beer for free.

All day, every day: Enjoy free use of our darts boards, pool tables, shuffle boards and football table.

Qube, The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan St, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Sun to Wed, 1pm to 1am; Thu to Sat, 1pm to 3am. Reservations, visit: bit.ly/2XS1eCM. themeydanhotel.com/qube-sports-bar