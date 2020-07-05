Get discounts on Adidas, Reebok, Ted Baker and M&S…

Here at What’s On, we’ve always got our ear to the ground for any fantastic deals and, boy, do we have one for you. If you were looking for an excuse for a shopping trip, how does discounts of 50 per cent or more off some top brands sound?

From July 9 until August 29, Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza will have dedicated shopping zones, named ‘Festival Souk’, where savvy shoppers can avail some incredible discounts on footwear, fashion, watches, home, perfumes and cosmetics.

World-famous brands include Birkenstock, Ugg, Hushpuppies, Toms, Nine West, Skechers, Switzerland, Austin Reed, Aeropostale, Nautica, LC Waikiki, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Mont Blanc, Inglot and Children’s Place.

Additionally, Al-Futtaim Watches, Robinsons, ACE, Pan Emirates, Ted Baker, Guess, Sandro, Maje, BCBG, Bebe, Reebok, Adidas, Quicksilver, Billabong and Speedo are all offering some seriously wallet-friendly bargains.

The Al-Futtaim Malls sale is part of the hugely popular Dubai Summer Surprises, which offers events, promotions, sales and entertainment, along with digital experiences and initiatives for seven whole weeks.

As if 50 per cent or more off popular brands wasn’t enough, Al-Futtaim Malls will also be giving away prizes of Dhs1,000 in Festival City Gift Cards every single day, when shoppers spend Dhs200 at Festival Souk during DSS.

Timothy Earnest, Group Director, Al-Futtaim Malls commented, “We are thrilled to be part of Dubai Summer Surprises for another year bringing a whole Souk packed full of amazing deals and discounts from our most-loved retail brands.”

Earnest continued, “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the powerhouse of world class brands together to offer exceptional value to our customers as they return to our Malls and enjoy the fantastic discounts.”

Credit cards at the ready…

dubaisummersurprises.com

Images: Provided