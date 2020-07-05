For when you need a break from the home or work office…

After a long time of working remotely for many of us, it’s nice to get a little change of scenery. Whether you’re working from home or back in the office, why not organise a lunch date with a friend to help change things up a bit?

You could even take your laptop and spend the rest of the afternoon working there.

Here’s 6 great lunch deals to try in Dubai this week…

Charcoal Garden

If you live or work around Media City, Charcoal Garden is a fairly new restaurant that needs to be on your visit list. The restaurant has a relaxed, sports bar sort of a vibe and there’s an excellent business lunch deal. Priced at Dhs48, you’ll tuck into fresh salads to start, a choice of two mains, plus a dessert. Dishes change every day.

Charcoal Garden, Al Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, 11am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 584 4922. charcoalgarden.net

Healthy Little Secrets

If you’re seriously into your healthy diet, cute Downtown Dubai cafe, Healthy Little Secrets is perfect for you. Throughout July, you’ll get a complimentary organic coffee or tea with any meal between 11am and 2pm. Alternatively, enjoy the all day breakfast menu, with dishes such as the organic açai bowl or organic eggs bowl, which comes with free tea or coffee. Teddy bears are there to help with social distancing.

Healthy Little Secrets, Gate 3, DIFC, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 514 7743. @healthylittlesecrets_dubai

La Cantine Du Faubourg

In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. A starter such as spicy beef tartare, plus a main like Grilled chicken, peri peri sauce and lemon is priced at Dhs110. Add a dessert for an extra Dhs20 or a glass of house wine for Dhs40 if it’s that kind of a day.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 2.45pm, from Dhs110. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Le Petit Maison

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district but only have a limited time for lunch, check out the express lunch deal at Le Petit Maison. Guaranteeing to have you fed and watered within 60 minutes, the two course menu will be updated seasonally. At the moment, dishes featured include burrata with tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil, or roast baby chicken marinated in lemon.

Le Petit Maison, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

McGettigan’s

For a casual catch up lunch, McGettigan’s will most likely hit the spot. Visit the branch in JLT, where you can take advantage of the daily burger and beer deal. The McGettigan’s Signature Burger consists of Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, sweet pickles and more, served with fries and your choice of house beer.

McGettigan’s, Next to Bonnington Towers, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, burger and beer available daily, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Ordering in?

GBK

For those days when you can’t get a burger off your mind, how does 40 per cent off do at convincing you? You can get exactly that from GBK when you order via its newly launched mobile App GBK UAE available on Apple Store & Google Play. Alternatively, order the classic chicken or beef burger, which come with French fries and a soft drink for Dhs49.

orderloop.me

