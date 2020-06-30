Dubai Summer Surprises is back for its 23rd edition…

If your summer travel plans involve treading a well-worn path to the pool, then Dubai Summer Surprises will provide a welcome distraction.

Now in its 23rd year, Dubai Summer Surprises will run from July 9 to August 29. Like previous years, it will feature a programme of events, promotions and entertainment, along with digital experiences and initiatives. That’s seven weeks of family-friendly fun.

A schedule of events has not been released yet, but we can expect plenty of summer sales and deals, family entertainment, performances and much more.

The summer will also see a lot of other exciting festival campaigns taking place, such as Eid Al Adha and Back to School.

The festival campaigns will be run by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. Its CEO, Ahmad Al Khaja, said, “Dubai will once again be the place to be this summer season”. In keeping with the latest precautionary guidelines, Al Khaja said that additional safety measures will be put in place across malls and retail stores.

He added that the Dubai Summer Surprises has evolved with changing times and trends and that this summer will be no different.

The festival is “set to showcase the best of retail and entertainment, as well as an array of innovative virtual and physical elements, to keep everyone entertained all summer long.”

A full calendar of events will soon be announced, and you can keep up-to-date with the latest news on the festival’s Instagram @DSSsocial and website.

dubaisummersurprises.com

Images: Provided