Sponsored: Ready, Set, Save…

Dubai’s newest hotspot, Dubai Festival Plaza is hosting a Festival Souk offering up big savings and prizes this month.

So if you’ve been putting off shopping, perhaps now’s the time to get it done with a minimum 50 per cent off items. The Festival Souk is home to a wide range of fashion, footwear, accessories, homeware stores and more, so there’s something for everybody.

You can replenish your wardrobe when you shop with fashion brands including Sandro, BCBG, Kate Spade, Reebok, and Adidas all on offer.

Additionally, in collaboration with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), all retailers at Festival Plaza are offering massive discounts.

For a more rewarding experience, if you spend just Dhs200, you stand the chance to win daily cash prizes of Dhs1,000.

DSS runs until August 29, which gives you plenty of time to get that shopping done.

If you find yourself scrolling through social media, make sure you keep an eye on the @DubaiFestivalPlaza Instagram account for a chance to win cash prizes and other giveaways on top of the daily prizes.

To help you thoroughly enjoy your shopping experience, Festival Plaza has partnered with Hala (RTA taxis) to offer 20 per cent off your first ride to or from Festival Souk all through DSS. Head to their Instagram account to find the discount code.

Happy shopping…

Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Sun to Mon 10am to 11pm, Fri and Say 10am to 12am, dubaifestivalplaza.com