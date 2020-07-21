Sponsored: From the minute you arrive, you are in good and safe hands with the HeliDubai team…

HeliDubai has reopened to show us just how beautiful the city of Dubai is – from a thousand feet in the air, that is.

To celebrate, they are offering a cool 40 per cent discount on its tours and there are four options to pick from: the 12-minute Iconic tour is now just Dhs388, the 17-minute Palm tour is Dhs488, the 22 minute Vision tour is Dhs627 and the 40-minute Odyssey Tour is Dhs1103.

Here’s how HeliDubai is keeping things safe.

On the day of your flight, head to Dubai Police Academy in Jumeirah arriving 45 minutes before your takeoff time.

The HeliDubai minivan outside the academy will take you to the venue where you will have your temperature taken and given a pair of gloves.

You’ll need your Emirates ID or passport for the registration after which you will watch a safety demonstration and handed a sanitised lifevest.

Your weight will be taken and accordingly, you will be allocated a seat on the helicopter.

Your personal belongings will go in a sanitised locker and you are allowed to carry your mobile phone for photos. Only certain DSLR cameras are allowed onboard so check with the team beforehand.

The team will guide you outdoors where you will wait to board the helicopter. After sanitising the seats, the team will securely buckle you in and get the headset in place.

Take-off is smooth and once you’re up in the skies, the pilot will point out important landmarks during the tour.

After you land, you will be escorted away by the team while being videoed and photographed by the HeliDubai staff. Don’t forget to remove your mask before you show off that smile.

All the staff wear masks including the pilot, and they are well trained and will safely guide you through the entire process from start to finish for an enjoyable experience.

HeliDubai, Dubai Police Academy, Jumeirah, Dubai, prices start from Dhs388 after discount. Tel: (04) 2244033. HeliDubai.com