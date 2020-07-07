It’s time to relax…

With people looking to enjoy holidays a little closer to home these days, UAE staycations have everything you need for total holiday feels. Luxury hotel? Check. Vast turquoise swimming pools? Check. Idyllic sandy beaches? Check.

The UAE is pretty well-known for its fabulous staycations, and sometimes it can be hard to know where’s good to go. Well, ultra-luxe hotel, Jumeirah at Sadiyaat Island Resorts, Abu Dhabi, has just reopened with an amazing deal.

The resort is seriously stunning, sat on a huge stretch of pristine white sand, leading out into the Arabian Gulf. A crystal blue infinity pool blends seamlessly into the vistas of the sea. A spa, gym and plenty of other facilities will ensure you have a relaxing stay.

Are you convinced yet? Well, you can enjoy up to 40 per cent off the best available room rates, which start from Dhs860. That’s not all either – the offer includes a hearty breakfast and 20 per cent off food and beverages at some of the resort’s amazing restaurants.

We all know a staycation is the time to relax, so you’ll get some extra time to do it, with an early check-in and late check-out. The offer is available on stays until September 30, but you need to book before July 31.

After a brief period of being closed, a number of the resort’s restaurants have reopened. Enjoy contemporary dining at White, feast on grilled meat and fresh seafood from Levantine restaurant TEAN. Sports bar Offside and sophisticated haunt, Majlis are also open.

You’re in for a treat with the stunning rooms and suites at the Jumeirah at Sadiyaat Island Resorts hotel. Light, spacious and airy, the rooms offer breath-taking sea views through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

If you’re looking for the ultimate staycation, why not book one of the resort’s two-storey private villas. This slice of luxury comes complete with your own private pool.

Vacation mode, on…

Jumeirah at Sadiyaat Island Resorts, Sadiyaat Island, Abu Dhabi, offer valid on bookings before July 31, on stays until September 30. Tel: (02) 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided