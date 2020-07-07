You don’t have to leave the city to enjoy a vacation…

Travel restrictions have recently been lifted, meaning a vacation is finally in sight. If you’re not quite ready to venture out into the big wide world just yet, there’s a brilliant new family staycation deal in Dubai to take advantage of.

Luxury Dubai hotel, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, has just launched a five-day family staycation deal with breakfast, money redeemable at some of the hotel’s top restaurants and even tickets to a couple of Dubai’s amazing attractions.

You’ll stay in a two-bedroom apartment at The Residences, which accommodates up to four people. Breakfast at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is included every morning, and you’ll also have Dhs2,000 redeemable on food and beverage at the hotel’s restaurants.

For the days you’re not lounging by the pool, you can take the family out to Dubai’s very own indoor tropical forest, The Green Planet. Another day, splash around on some thrilling rides at Laguna Waterpark. Tickets are included with your hotel stay.

It’s priced at Dhs8,500 for a family of four to stay five days in one of the hotel’s plush two-bedroom apartments, with Dhs2000 redeemable on food and beverages, along with breakfast and attraction tickets.

Larger families could opt for a three-bedroom apartment with breakfast, attraction tickets and Dhs3,000 redeemable on F&B, priced at Dhs12,500. Both offers are available to book and stay until September 30.

For when you need a little break from the children, you can take advantage of the hotel’s kids’ club – the Empire Club. Your little ones (aged 0 to 12) will be kept entertained with creative activities, aqua adventures and engaging, age-appropiate events throughout their stay.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai boasts plenty of top-notch restaurants, a stunning and expansive pool, plus a 450 metre stretch of golden sand, leading to the ocean, making for the perfect family getaway without leaving the city.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Dhs8,500 for a family of four, valid until September 30. Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com

