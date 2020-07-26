And membership is free for kids…

“The more that you read, the more things you will know” according to Dr Seuss in the popular children’s tale, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut, “The more you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

It’s a tough sentiment to dispute and in a time where geographical travel is not as free as it once was, being able to transport yourself through the imagined literary space, is all the more important.

Especially for kids.

Which is why we felt like Charlie uncovering that golden ticket to Wonka’s Chocolate Factory when Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) announced that the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library is reopening once again.

There are of course a few pandemic-era updates to the rules of operation.

Kids, for example, will not be permitted to enter the library — but parents will be allowed to borrow books on their child’s behalf using their library card.

A library card that is completely free. You can apply for it online at the Cultural Foundation website culturalfoundation.ae.

There you can also sign up for the E-Library and get access to a range of other interactive material.

The library will also be offering free access to live virtual storytelling sessions, art workshops and other fun activities. Parents can stay up to date by signing up for the newsletter or following the service’s social media accounts.

Reem Fadda, director of the Cultural Foundation said “we are so pleased to be able to resume book lending services and offer online classes so the younger generation may continue to expand their horizons. The adaptation of our regular arts and educational programming into the virtual realm will ensure that children may express themselves and take comfort in a creative outlet”

And a polite note from the librarians, if you still have books out on loan since before the closure, you’ll need to return them before August 30, 2020.

To quote the great Ron Weasley himself, “When in doubt, go to the library.”

And you’ll find this library on Rashid Bin Saeed Street with – Zayed the First Street, Sat to Thu 9am to 8pm, Fri 8pm, Tel: (02) 697 6803, abudhabicf