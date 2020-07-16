Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

There may not be any new movies coming out in theatres at the moment, but you can still catch some of the best ones ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are seven movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Also, be sure to check out our list of films we can’t wait to watch this year.

Force of Nature

A policeman and a former cop battle a gang of thieves as they search for 55 million dollars inside an evacuated building… during a category five hurricane.

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson, David Zayas

Genre: Action, Drama (15+)

Hellboy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hellboy is a dark fantasy superhero film based on the Dark Horse Comics character of the same name. The superhero is caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, where he and his closest allies have to battle an undead sorceress, who has the intention of destroying the world.

Starring: David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (15+)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their journey from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime (15+)

The Hunt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing with no idea where they are or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers.

Starring: Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (15+)

The Meg

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat – a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

Starring: Jason Statham, Bingbing Li, Rainn Wilson

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi (PG13)

Ride Along 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rookie lawman Ben Barber aspires to become a detective like James Payton, his future brother-in-law. But when James (reluctantly) takes Ben to Miami to follow up on a lead that’s connected to a drug ring, things go hilariously wrong. The case brings them to a homicide detective and a computer hacker who reveals evidence that implicates a respected businessman. It’s now up to the both of them to prove that charismatic executive Antonio Pope is actually a violent crime lord.

Starring: Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Tika Sumpter

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime (PG15)

Semper Fi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison

Starring: Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff, Finn Wittrock

Genre: Action, Drama (PG15)