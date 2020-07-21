Overdone it in quarantine? This plant-focused restaurant from Milan could be the perfect antidote, if you’re up for the drive

The Italians might be known for their love of meat and pasta, but new health-focused restaurant Soulgreen at Creek Harbour is putting plant-based dishes on the map – and hanging flora from its ceilings.

The eco-friendly restaurant connected to the currently closed Vida Creek Harbour hotel comes from the trendsetting team behind Soulgreen Italia, Milan’s hottest plant-based eatery.

Here, the menu is 80 per cent plant-based and 20 per cent seafood, with a focus on seasonal ingredients.

The 100-strong e-menu is also gluten- and dairy-free, loaded with colourful bowls packed with superfoods, vegan burgers served with crisps and dip, and plant-based desserts.

Inside, the dining room is filled with lush plants, hanging lanterns, polished concrete, honey-toned timber floors and pops of peacock green, while outside, the large veranda offers one of the best hidden gem sunset spots we’ve ever seen. Given that Soulgreen is licensed, it’s a truly fantastic place to dine at sunset.

We were treated to a surprisingly delicious plate of homemade, gluten-free bread with a garlic dip to start, followed by a Mexican bowl (Dhs60) and falafel wrap (Dhs42). The bowl consisted of a colourful array of fresh ingredients including wild rice, creamy avocado, chopped tomato salsa and sweetcorn salad. It was a no-frills dish, just a simple, tasty bowl that hit all the buzzwords in one: gluten free, dairy free and vegan. Meanwhile, the falafel gluten-free wrap was stuffed with coleslaw and tomato, and served with skin-on, crisp wedges. A signature dish of theirs, we’re told. It wasn’t at all oily like some falafel wraps often are, and had the right crunchy-soft texture to keep it interesting.

When it comes to healthy desserts, good ones are a rare find. Challenge accepted at Soulgreen. There’s a cacao mousse (Dhs40), chocolate slice (Dhs40), and crème brulee. We opted for the chocolate mousse made with avocado and cocoa, zero refined sugar, and topped with toasted hazelnuts. It was creamy, without being too thick or heavy. A worthy, healthy alternative.

The downside to Soulgreen, as lovely as it is, is its location. While Vida remains shut, the team has an uphill battle trying to encourage visitors from the south of the city to come and check it out. As a result, it’s painfully quiet inside. A shame really, because as a licensed healthy spot with an unbelievable view of Dubai’s skyline, it’s really one-of-a-kind.

Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, daily 9am to 10.30pm. Tel: 050 7476678. facebook.com/soulgreendubai

Images: Supplied