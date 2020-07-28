The original Cycle Bistro made a name for itself as one of the first paleo-minded eateries in Dubai. Its second venue in Jumeirah continues to put nutritious food first…

There’s something reassuring about going out for a meal when you know the food you’re going to eat is good for you. The Cycle Bistro, part of The Cycle Hub, has enjoyed success with its paleo dining concept in Motor City since 2013, and a new branch in Jumeirah hopes to follow in its healthy footsteps.

The beautiful custom-built space next to Town Centre mall is home to the bistro, a large retail space and bike workshop.

The decor fuses a contemporary, industrial feel in the cycle shop with vibrant patterned tiles, modern furniture, and floor to ceiling windows in the bistro. The contrast subtly separates the two areas while maintaining the overall hub vibe which works really well in this large double-storey space.

We head there at the weekend for a late breakfast and there’s a steady buzz of diners and shoppers inside.

The staff welcome us like old friends and we let our waiter recommend some dishes from the new menu. We opt to share the ‘go nuts bowl (Dhs55) and the sweet potato Benedict (Dhs55).

The nutty bowl is brimming with almond butter and chia parfait, coconut, date and mixed nut granola, and caramelized banana chips, and is topped with strawberries. It’s smooth but full of texture and would make a great refuel meal after a workout.

The Benedict really hits the spot, too. We enjoy every mouthful of sweet potato fondant, crushed avocado, sautéed spinach, poached eggs, tomato affair sauce (we’re not sure either, but it’s tangy and tastes great) and charred beef bacon. We ask for our eggs to be medium but they turn up soft. No biggie for us as we don’t mind the gooeyness but we’d have preferred them a bit more ‘done’.

To finish, we order some paleo-tella pancakes. It’s a good job we’re sharing as this is a substantial portion. Made from coconut and almond flour, it comes as one large pancake rather than a stack, and it’s light and fluffy with a rich dark chocolate and strawberry topping that adds just the right amount of sweetness.

This place really is a hub of activity. The food is creative and delicious, and we’ll definitely be back to work our way through the guilt-free menu.

The Cycle Bistro, Town Centre mall, Jumeirah, Sun to Thur 8am to 7pm and Fri to Sat 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 3322209. thecyclebistro.com

Images: Supplied + Instagram