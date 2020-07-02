You’ll have to wait a little longer for that dream vacation…

UAE authorities have announced that leisure and tourism is not a valid reason to travel from the UAE at the moment. The news came on the evening of Wednesday July 1, along with a list of approved reasons for travel.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that residents and citizens will need to apply for permission to travel abroad. This update clarifies which cases will be approved and which don’t meet the requirement.

NCEMA outlined that residents and citizens will only be able to travel for medical reasons, to study, for a diplomatic mission, official government business, private sector business trips, business travel in commercial and economic sectors.

The announcement states that UAE residents who wish to return to their home countries and return to the UAE will be permitted. Options listed on the approval form include: businessmen, citizens residing outside the country, humanitarian cases, study, treatment and work mission.



The statement said: “We confirm that leisure and tourism will not be permitted in the current period. Essential travel is permitted as already outlined but will be assessed on a case-by-case basis according to risk levels and health status in other countries.

If travelling for one of the permitted reasons, you’ll need to submit your ID number, residency visa and passport. You may also need to submit official documents such as letter from your employer, if travelling for business reasons.

Upon returning to the UAE you’ll need to undergo a PCR test and sign a health declaration form, and agree to quarantine until a negative test result.

Image: Unsplash